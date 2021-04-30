All vaccination centers to remain open on May 1: NCOC

ISLAMABAD, Apr 30 (APP): The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Friday announced that all vaccination centers across the country would remain open on Labour Day, May 1 (Saturday).

The nerve center of the country in fight against Covid-19 took to twitter to make the announcement.

In a tweet, the NCOC said, “All vaccination centers across the country will remain open on 1st May (Tomorrow), despite being holiday (Labor day).”

It may be mentioned here that the vaccinated at designated Mass and Covid Vaccination Centers (MVCs &CVCs) was carried out in two different timings ranging from 10am in the morning till 3pm. In the second shift from 8:30pm to 12am whereas these timings are during Ramazan.