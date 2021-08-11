All stakeholders to be consulted before any step about South Punjab: PM

BAHAWALPUR, Aug 11 (APP): Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said that the government before taking any step regarding South Punjab will consult all the stakeholders

He was presiding a meeting held here to review the progress of development projects in Bahawalpur Division and the performance and construction of of South Punjab Secretariat.

Federal Ministers Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar, Tariq Bashir Cheema, Syed Fakhar Imam, Special Assistants to PM Jamshed Iqbal Cheema, Dr. Shehbaz Gill, Malik Amir Dogar, Senator Aon Abbas Buppi, Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, Provincial Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht, MNA Kanwal Shauzab and other members of the National and Provincial Assemblies were present.

The Prime Minister said that since water was a basic need of human, all problems relating to water should be resolved in view the importance of agriculture sector in the region.

He said that the record revenue collection for the first time in terms of taxes depicted the masses’ confidence in government.

The Prime Minister further said that the provision of education and health facilities as well as improvement in basic infrastructure was the foremost priority of the present government.

On this occasion, Members of the National and Provincial Assemblies belonging to the area presented different proposals for the resolution of problems faced by people in various districts of Bahawalpur Division.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister was briefed in detail about the overall situation in Bahawalpur Division including economic, social, education, health, basic infrastructure, especially agricultural production.

The meeting was told that the government had formulated a strategy to address the issue of backwardness in Bahawalpur, which despite being the largest division of Punjab in terms of territory stood at number two in the province with respect to backwardness.

The South Punjab package included health, education and basic infrastructure projects for all the districts, it was told.

The meeting was told that a plan had been made to further boost cotton production in Bahawalpur Division, which produced 50% of cotton in Punjab.

The establishment of research institutes, provision of best seed, assistance of farmers, use of modern technology and the resolution of water problems were part of the plan, the meeting was further told.

The meeting was also briefed about the steps taken for enhancing the pace of work in industrial zones and promoting value addition in the existing industries. Besides, it was told that work on the master plans of Cholistan and Bahawalpur was also progressing on the fast pace.

The meeting was also briefed about shifting the schools in Cholistan on solar, construction of hospitals and the progress of highway project connecting Bahawalpur with China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

About South Punjab, the meeting was told that the work on rules of business had been completed, which would soon be approved. 15 out of 40 provincial departments have been shifted in South Punjab. Additional Chief Secretary was looking after the affairs of South Punjab Secretariat for the last six months.

The meeting was also apprised of the progress on the construction of South Punjab Secretariat buildings in Multan and Bahawalpur. Besides, the meeting was told that with the allocation of Rs. 189 billion for the 2491 development projects in South Punjab, 91% of the projects had so far been approved.

It was further told that for quota of South Punjab in government jobs, various proposals were being considered and a final decision to that effect will soon be made.