All set to observe Kashmiris Right to Self determination Day on Jan 5

MIRPUR (AJK): Jan 04 (APP):All is set by Jammu & Kashmir people living both sides of the line of control and rest of the world to observe the right of self determination day on

January 5 with the renewal of the pledge to continue their ongoing struggle for freedom of the motherland from Indian clutches, with full vigor till the achievement of their legitimate right of self determination through implementation of the U.N resolutions.

The day is being observed every year by Jammu & Kashmir people to invite the attention of international community and the United Nations towards the early grant of right to self determination to Kashmir through implementation of the historic resolutions on Kashmir passed this day (January 5) in 1949 by the Security Council of the UNO.

Adequate preparations have been made in Azad Jammu Kashmir to observe the day to be followed by the public rallies, besides special gatherings and processions, in all ten district headquarters of the liberated territory as the hallmark of the day.

The special meetings would highlight the importance of early grant of the right of self determination to Jammu Kashmir people – which was being suppressed and denied by India since over last seven decades.

This year the right of self determination day is being observed when India, by openly violating and denying all international norms and commitments, abrogated the special status of the internationally-acknowledged disputed state of the Himalayan state of Jammu & Kashmir through scrapping article 370 and 35-A of her own constitution since here

August 05, 2019 sinister act by turning entire Indian held Kashmir valley in to world’s largest prison through imprisoning entire innocent population in the bleeding valley into their houses and imposing indefinite curfew and information blockade since above bleak day of the history of the disputed Himalayan state.

Addressing the scheduled Right To Self Determination day rallies, speakers would reiterate Kashmiris just and principled stance before the world that they (Jammu Kashmir people) would continue their struggle for right of self determination till the achievement of the

ultimate goal. They would particularly highlight the reality with the earnest demand about early grant of the birth right of self determination to Kashmiris without further delay and which was being denied by India since over last 72 years because of her traditional hostile and stubborn attitude.

The right of self determination day reiterates the long cherished demand of the Kashmiris that they should be granted their birth right to decide about their destiny under the spirit of the internationally-acknowledged U.N resolutions.

“It would be once again declared by the Kashmiris before the world, through the special day long special meetings at both sides of the line of control and rest of the world that the Kashmir problem should be resolved only in accordance with the United Nations resolutions

– and no solution of the lingering global dispute sans the aspirations of the Kashmiris would be acceptable to them (Jammu Kashmir people)”, said visiting Chairman of UK-based Global Pakistan Kashmir Council (GPKSC) Raja Sikader Khan one of the major organizers engaged in hosting a special ceremony on January 5 to observe the day in Mirpur in a befitting manner.

Talking to APP here, Khan said that participants of the scheduled ceremony to be hosted under the auspices of his organization, will reiterate Kashmiris longstanding demand for the early settlement of Kashmir issue according to their wishes. He said that that since Kashmiris were the basic and actual party to the Kashmir problem, this reality could not be ignored.

In Mirpur, another Right of self determination day ceremony will be held under the auspices of AJK chapter of Jammu Kashmir Commission for Human Rights at a local hotel Tuesday morning, said Malik Aslam, Chairman AJK chapter of the JKCHR.

He said that the ceremony titled “UN Resolutions and International Law: The Legitimate Foundation of Kashmir Dispute – A Way Forward”, will be attended and addressed by the intellect class including eminent icons representing various classes of the local civil society,

highlighting the significance of early implementation of the UN resolutions on Kashmir to ensure grant of early right of self determination to the people of Jammu and Kashmir under the spirit of the international norms and commitments, he added.

Speakers will highlight the exceptional significance of the day in the backdrop of the Jammu & Kashmir freedom struggle, Malik Aslam said.