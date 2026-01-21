All segments must work together to make Pakistan cradle of peace, moderation: Tahir Ashrafi

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Jan 21 (APP):Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council and Prime Minister Coordinator for Religious Harmony Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi on Wednesday said that Pakistan belonged to all its citizens and that collective efforts were needed to make the country a cradle of peace and moderation.

Talking to media after a meeting with Bishop of Lahore Nadeem Kamran, Ashrafi said that the people of Pakistan were like one body and enjoyed equal rights. He said that promoting the message of peace was the only way to resolve challenges faced by the country.

He said that the objective was to promote peace, love and tolerance in the country, adding that all segments of society must work together to make Pakistan a symbol of peace and moderation. He noted that Pakistan had become defensively stronger during the past year, while the focus of the current year should be on economic stability.

Maulana Tahir Ashrafi said that Paigham-e-Pakistan was a consensus document, reflecting national unity against extremism.

Speaking on the occasion, Bishop of Lahore Nadeem Kamran said that minorities in Pakistan enjoyed complete freedom, adding that efforts for peace and security would continue. He said that the flame of peace must be kept alive to make Pakistan one of the best countries in the world.

He appreciated Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif for expressing solidarity on Christmas and said that the Field Marshal had also visited Rawalpindi Church on the occasion. He added that the President and Prime Minister participated in Christmas celebrations by cutting cakes, which presented Pakistan’s positive and true image to the world.

Earlier, Maulana Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi and Bishop Nadeem Kamran held a meeting and emphasized the need to further promote interfaith harmony in the country.