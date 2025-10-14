Tuesday, October 14, 2025
HomeNationalAll roads across Capital cleared for traffic, confirms ITP
National

All roads across Capital cleared for traffic, confirms ITP

1
- Advertisement -
ISLAMABAD, Oct 14 (APP): Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) announced that all roads across the federal capital have been reopened for traffic flow, following earlier diversions and partial closures.
An official told APP on Tuesday that Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Hamzah Humayun confirmed the clearance of all major routes, including Red Zone entry points, Srinagar Highway, Expressway, Jinnah Avenue, Margalla Road, and Faisal Avenue. He said ITP teams worked throughout the day to restore smooth movement across the city.
All roads across Capital cleared for traffic, confirms ITP
CTO Hamzah appealed to citizens not to create a sudden rush on the roads, saying: “All corridors are now open, but motorists should proceed with patience to avoid unnecessary congestion.”
He added that the Islamabad Traffic Police remains active round the clock in the service of citizens and continues to facilitate them through advisory broadcasts on FM 92.4 and updates on official platforms.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan