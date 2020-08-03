All political forces stand united on one page in support of Kashmiris: AJK President

MIRPUR (AJK), Aug 03 (APP)::Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan has lamented that the domicile of Jammu & Kashmir State was being granted to the Indian Hindu nationals from Bihar, Tamil Nadu, Haryana and Delhi in order to displace the Kashmiri people from their homeland and rob their rights.

“We will have to give up defensive policy and respond to India in the same language which it uses against Pakistan, Azad Jammu & Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan”, he added.

Talking to a parliamentary delegation led by Chairman Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Sheharyar Afridi and later in a chat with Media in the federal metropolis on Monday, the state president said Kashmir issue did not belong to a particular political party but it was the common agenda of all political forces of Pakistan, AJK President office later said Monday evening.

The decision of the parliamentarians to celebrate Eidul Adha with the Kashmiri people in Muzaffarabad had carried the message that the people of Pakistan consider Kashmir as part of their body and their own home.

He said the Indian illegal actions of August 5, last year had fully exposed it in the length and cranny of the world and had created new vistas for the Kashmir committee to draw up a comprehensive policy to take the voice of Kashmiri people across the world.

“This is by virtue of the valiant struggle of the Kashmiri people that Kashmir issue has once again emerged as an international issue,” he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman Kashmir Committee Sheharyar Afridi said the presence of Pakistani parliamentarians with the Kashmiri brethren in Muzaffarabad to celebrate Eid carried a message that all Pakistani political forces including parliamentary parties stand shoulder to shoulder with their Kashmiri brethren and they considered the pain of the Kashmiri people on both sides of the Line of Control as their own pain.

Strongly condemning the Indian attempts to change the demography of Occupied Kashmir, repression against the Kashmiri people, and shelling on the innocent civilians of Azad Kashmir along the Line of Control, Sheharyar Afridi said these tricks were designed to hide the worst violation of human rights and other unlawful actions being taken by India in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Other members of the delegation included Parliamentary Secretary on Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan Affairs Sobia Kamal Khan, Senator Mohammad Ali Khan Saif, MNAs Mohammad Akram, Asma Qadeer, Naurin Farooq Ibrahim Khan, Uzma Riaz Director General Kashmir Committee Nasim Khalid and other officials.