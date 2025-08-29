All-out efforts being made to fully restore electricity in flood-affected areas: Power Division

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Aug 29 (APP):The Power Division has stated that all-out efforts are being made to fully restore power supply in flood-affected areas at the earliest.

Field teams of the DISCOs are working round the clock to restore electricity in the affected regions.

According to the Power Division report, in the PESCO region, 12 grids and 91 feeders in Swat, Buner, Shangla, Swabi, and D.I. Khan were affected. Of these, 79 feeders have been fully restored and 12 partially restored.

In GEPCO areas—including Sialkot, Narowal, Wazirabad, and Hafizabad—10 grids and 86 feeders were affected. Out of these, 62 feeders have been fully restored, while 19 have been partially restored.

Similarly, in LESCO’s jurisdiction, 46 affected feeders in Lahore, Kasur, and Okara have been partially restored. All feeders are expected to be fully restored by September 1.

In FESCO areas—Chiniot, Jhang, Sargodha, Mianwali, and D.I. Khan—around 15 grids and 43 affected feeders have been temporarily restored.

Moreover, in MEPCO’s jurisdiction, 11 grids and 63 feeders were affected. Restoration work will begin immediately once the water recedes.

In TESCO’s region, two affected feeders in North Waziristan have been temporarily restored.