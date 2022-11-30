All internet services restored across country: PTA

ISLAMABAD, Nov 30 (APP):Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) on Wednesday said that all internet services had been restored, hours after disruption was reported across the country. “Faults in the terrestrial segment of SEAMEWE-5 have been repaired at 2 AM PST. Internet services are operational as per normal routine”, said a PTA official in a tweet.

SEAMEWE-5, also known as South East Asia–Middle East–Western Europe 5, is an optical fiber submarine communications cable system that carries telecom links between Singapore and France. The 20,000 kilometer long underground cable system was commissioned in 2016.

At least seven submarine internet cable systems are currently connecting to Pakistan.

Meanwhile, the spokesperson of Pakistan Telecommunication Company Ltd (PTCL) said the cut in International Submarine Cable AAE-1 has been repaired and PTCL services fully restored across the country.

On Tuesday, Cable-cut in the International Submarine Cable AAE-1 in Egypt partially impacted the internet services in Pakistan.