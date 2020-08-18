All institutions effectively working for country’s speedy development, stability: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, Aug 18 (APP):Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Tuesday said all national institutions were effectively working under the incumbent government by playing their part for speedy development and stability of the country and masses.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was revamping and restructuring many country’s institutions to yield desirous results.

The minister said the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was functioning independently to carry out accountability process against the corrupts and plunderers to recover the looted national exchequer from them.

He said all the office bearers of NAB had appointed by the Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz during their regimes, adding they were now making hue and cry over accountability process against their bigwigs allegedly involved in corruption.

He said opposition parties were using different tactics to stop accountability process against them but the PTI government under dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was committed to recover the looted national wealth from them.

Replying to a question, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said the previous governments of PPP and PML-N had generated costly electricity during their tenures while the country was rapidly making progress in the energy sector due to prudent policies of the PTI government.

Replying to another question, he thanked Allah Almighty that Pakistan was major exporter of coronavirus medical equipments.