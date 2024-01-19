All faiths preach co-existence, humanity and peace: Mushaal

ISLAMABAD, Jan 19 (APP):Special Assistant to Prime Minister for Human Rights and Women Empowerment Mushaal Hussein Mullick has highlighted the core principles of equality saying that all citizens of Pakistan are equal before the law regardless of their faith, caste and race.

She was addressing a consultative session on the promotion of interfaith harmony in Pakistan.

The consultative session was attended with equal representation by members from all faiths and organizations working for interfaith harmony.

The SAPM actively listened to the participants to gain insight into challenges faced by minorities across Pakistan. In response, she assured that meaningful and effective measures would be taken to address these issues.

In her address, Mushaal Hussein Mullick, said that Pakistan derives its policies regarding minorities from the golden principles laid out by the founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah in his address to the 1st Constituent Assembly of Pakistan.

She highlighted that Pakistan’s first cabinet comprised of members of all faiths which was a powerful illustration of Pakistan’s commitment to unity in diversity. She also drew attention to the representation of unity in the national flag’s colors.

Mushaal Mullick underscored the universal teachings of co-existence, humanity, and peace inherent in all faiths. She expressed concern over the misrepresentation of religions by certain factions which was leading to the promotion of hatred on a global scale. In particular, she highlighted the menace of Zionist and Hindutva ideologies and emphasized that both posed a significant and grave threat to global peace.

Mushaal threw light on the invaluable contributions of Pakistan’s minorities in the nation’s progress. She also highlighted the efforts of people of all faiths in the creation of the country.

She expressed Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to ensuring that minorities had the opportunity to visit their sacred sites within the country. She said that the Kartarpur Corridor was an example of such commitment through which thousands of Sikh Yatries visited their holy places across the border on annual basis. This initiative served as a testament to Pakistan’s dedication to the promotion of religious harmony in its diverse population, she added.

She reiterated her firm commitment to the establishment of interfaith societies within educational institutions throughout Pakistan. She advocated for adjustments in the educational curriculum to promote values of peace and respect for all faiths.

She expressed her intention to collaborate with the Higher Education Commission to introduce scholarships specifically tailored for minorities across all levels in educational institutions. She further said that steps were being taken to effectively implement education and employment quotas reserved for minorities.

Mushaal emphasized the empowerment of district-level interfaith committees. She said that instructions to district administrations would be issued to convene regular meetings of these committees. She further said that the empowerment of these committees would ensure that the challenges faced by minorities were promptly and effectively addressed at the grassroots level.

The SAPM announced the establishment of two churches in AJK, one in Mirpur and the other in Muzaffarabad.

She expressed her commitment to restoring and refurbishing temples all across the country. She stressed collaborative efforts and action-oriented measures to promote interfaith harmony for the lasting peace in the country.