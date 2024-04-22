All arrangements finalized to welcome Iranian President visiting Karachi on Tuesday

KARACHI, April 22 (APP): Karachi gears up for a significant diplomatic event as the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Dr. Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi, accompanied by his spouse, Dr. Jamileh Alamolhoda, is set to arrive on Tuesday, for a two-day long visit.

In anticipation of this high-profile visit, security measures have been intensified throughout the city.

Notably, various signboards featuring the images of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, President Asif Ali Zardari and President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Dr. Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi have been strategically erected at key locations in the city.

The visit underscores the importance of fostering strong diplomatic ties between Iran and Pakistan.