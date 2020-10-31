Ali Zaidi tested positive for COVID-19

ISLAMABAD, Oct 31 (APP):Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Ali Haider Zaidi informed on Saturday that he tested positive for the novel corona virus and went into quarantine.

In a statement on social media networking site Twitter, he said that “So they just told that I have tested COVID-19 positive, means I have to quarantine and isolate myself”, adding that “Maybe down, but not out.”

