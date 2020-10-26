ISLAMABAD, Oct 26 (APP):Ministry of Maritime Affairs on Monday hosted Ambassadors from Africa, Central Asia and Eastern Europe in the perspective of Pakistan’s Candidacy for International Maritime Organization (IMO) elections.

During event, Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi held a meeting with the envoys of Egypt, Kenya, Libya, Morocco, Somalia, Sudan, Azerbaijan, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania and Ukraine to share the initiatives of the Ministry of Maritime Affairs in the maritime domain, elections of IMO and the investment friendly environment enabled by the government of Pakistan, said a press release.

Advisor to the PM on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razzak Dawood and Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudary Fawad Hussain were also present on the occasion.

Ali Zaidi informed the dignitaries about the new shipping policy containing incentives for the private ship owners. He highlighted the steps taken for refurbishment of the Korangi Fisheries Harbor, Karachi being the only deep sea fishing harbor in Pakistan which would substantially boost Pakistan’s seafood exports.

Prime Minister Imran Khan declared the year 2020 to be the year of Blue Economy and even during the pandemic of COVID19, the ports of Pakistan operated 24/7 with PQA handling a record cargo during the peak time, even though many regional ports were closed.

The incumbent government has introduced the concept of Blue Economy in Pakistan to open up the maritime sector and realize its potentials for the first time in the areas of coastal tourism, seafood export enhancement and improvement of Karachi’s infrastructure as “Ports Run Cities”.

Ali Haider Zaidi specifically mentioned Pakistani Seafarers and the creation of an online portal which gives digital access to seafarers’ data. Seafarers face VISA issues and the minister emphasized for facilitation for Pakistani Seafarers visas as they posses the requisite certificate of competency which is internationally recognized.

Ali Zaidi informed the ambassadors about Pakistan’s intentions to contest Category C Elections of IMO in the coming year. At the close of event, the minister presented a book on Blue Economy of Pakistan to the dignitaries.