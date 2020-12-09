Ali Zaidi felicitates Cargill for acquiring stake in Fauji Foundation Grain Terminal at PQA

ISLAMABAD, Dec 9 (APP): Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi on Wednesday congratulated Cargill for acquiring stake in Fauji Foundation Grain Terminal at Port Qasim Authority (PQA).

In a tweet, he said that another sign of the improved investment climate under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said that very soon we will be announcing huge investments in the Ports/Marine infrastructure.

With this deal, Cargill will be handling grains, cereals, rice, oil seeds and fertilizers through this dry cargo terminal in Pakistan.

Cargill is a 155 year old company that brings food, agricultural, financial and industrial products to people all around the world. Cargill started its operations in Pakistan in 1984.