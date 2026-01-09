Ali Pervaiz Malik engages Pakistan’s envoys to mobilise global participation for PMIF 2026

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jan 09 (APP):Federal Minister for Petroleum Ali Pervaiz Malik held a briefing session with Pakistan’s Ambassadors and High Commissioners posted in key foreign capitals to advance preparations and mobilise international participation for the Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum 2026 (PMIF26).

The meeting was conducted virtually with Pakistan’s Missions abroad, while senior officials from the Petroleum Division and representatives of key public sector entities attended in person, said a press release issued here.

The session focused on aligning diplomatic outreach with national economic priorities and positioning PMIF26 as a premier global platform for investment in Pakistan’s mineral and mining sector.

During the briefing, the federal minister outlined the vision, scale and strategic importance of PMIF26, emphasising that the forum represents a national economic priority.

He urged Ambassadors and High Commissioners to actively engage with leading mining companies, institutional investors, financial institutions and relevant government counterparts in their host countries to ensure broad-based and meaningful international participation.

“PMIF26 will serve as a key platform for promoting mining awareness, stimulating economic activity and attracting sustainable investment into Pakistan’s mineral sector,” the Minister stated.

Recalling the success of PMIF 2025, the Minister highlighted that the previous edition was organised in line with international standards and delivered tangible outcomes. The forum attracted participation from over 50 countries and more than 5,000 delegates, while the signing of 14 MoUs with globally recognised companies validated growing international confidence in Pakistan’s mineral sector.

Building on this momentum, PMIF 2026 is being positioned as a strategic economic initiative aimed at steering Pakistan’s mineral and mining sector towards sustainable growth and long-term value creation.

Pakistan’s envoys reaffirmed their full commitment to leverage Pakistan’s extensive diplomatic network to ensure strong and diversified international participation in PMIF 2026

PMIF 2026 will be held in Islamabad on April 8–9, 2026. The forum will feature a Strategic Conference, Technical Conference, and an International Exhibition, alongside a Gemstone Exhibition and a comprehensive Resource Library designed to support informed, data-driven investment decisions.