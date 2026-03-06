Ali Pervaiz Malik, Ambassador of Sweden discuss bilateral cooperation

ISLAMABAD, Mar 06 (APP):Federal Minister for Petroleum, Ali Pervaiz Malik, held a meeting with Alexandra Berg von Linde, Ambassador of Sweden to Pakistan, to discuss ongoing bilateral cooperation and explore new avenues of partnership, particularly in the mining and energy sectors.

During the meeting, both sides acknowledged the long-standing relationship between Pakistan and Sweden and emphasised the importance of strengthening economic and industrial collaboration, said a news release.

Alexandra Berg von Linde noted that Sweden has maintained strong engagement with Pakistan for the past 77 years, with cooperation spanning multiple sectors including transport, telecommunications, packaging, and industry.

She highlighted that more than 40 companies are currently members of the Swedish Business Council in Pakistan, reflecting the depth of Swedish commercial presence in the country.

The Ambassador underscored mining as a promising sector for future collaboration, stating that Sweden possesses extensive expertise in mining, particularly in digitalization, sustainability, mining services, and environmental protection.

She shared that Swedish companies are already contributing to Pakistan’s mining sector and see strong potential for further growth.

Referring to the landmark Reko Diq Project, the Ambassador said that Swedish companies are actively supporting the project by providing products and services, connectivity solutions, as well as explosives parts.

Ali Pervaiz Malik appreciated the continued Swedish investment and business presence in Pakistan, noting that the government is committed to working with international partners to develop the country’s natural resource sector.

He described the Reko Diq Project as “the jewel of Pakistan’s mining sector,” adding that it is commendable that despite challenges, the project has not faced a single day of delay, crediting all companies and stakeholders involved for their professionalism and dedication.

The Minister said that Pakistan is expanding its mining activities and plans to showcase investment opportunities in allied sectors at the upcoming Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum 2026 and invited Swedish mining sector companies to expand beyond Reko Diq.

Ambassador Berg von Linde recalled the previous edition of the forum, noting that Pakistan had organized an impressive event with strong international participation.

She shared that Sweden had participated with an official stall, while five Swedish companies also exhibited independently.

The Ambassador expressed optimism that more Swedish companies will participate this year, including representatives from the Business Development Association.

Minister Ali Pervaiz Malik stated that the Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum 2026 is expected to be larger and more impactful than the previous edition. He also encouraged Swedish companies to explore opportunities in Pakistan’s exploration sector, which holds significant untapped potential.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening Pakistan-Sweden cooperation and agreed to continue engagement to promote investment, technological exchange, and sustainable development in key sectors.