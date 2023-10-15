Ali Mardan for taking strict action against killer of laborers in Turbet

QUETTA, Oct 15 (APP): Balochistan Caretaker Chief Minister Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki on Sunday said that the targeted killing of innocent workers was the height of brutality and strict action would be taken against the involved elements to bring them to justice.

The bodies of 6 laborers who were killed in Turbat the other day were sent to Multan in a Balochistan government helicopter.

The chief minister along with Commissioner Quetta Division Muhammad Hamza Shafqat and Deputy Commissioner dispatched the bodies of the laborers to Multan at Khalid Air Base and prayed for the high ranks of the departed souls.

Ali Mardan expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the loss of lives and expressed sympathies with the bereaved families.

He wished recovery of the injured and directed for provision of all available medical treatment to the injured.

Speaking on the occasion, Ali Mardan Domki said that every person of Balochistan was saddened by the killing of innocent workers and they share the grief with the bereaved families equally as there was no substitute to the precious human lives.

He said the Balochistan government would ensure to release compensation for the affected families as soon as possible.

Earlier, the Deputy Commissioner Kech briefed the chief minister regarding the Turbat incident. He told that the laborers were working in the area since long and they belonged to Multan and surrounding areas.

He said that the security had been strengthened in the area after the incident and initiated investigations with law enforcement agencies and the perpetrators would be brought to book.

Deputy Commissioner Kech said that profiling of the laborers working in area had been started and the data of laborers would be compiled in a week.