Algeria to host 4th Intra-African Trade Fair in September

ISLAMABAD, Jun 30 (APP): Algeria is set to host the 4th Intra-African Trade Fair (IATF2025) from September 4 to 10, 2025, at the Palais des Expositions du Pins Maritimes in Algiers.

The event, themed “Gateway to New Opportunities,” aims to connect companies with the vast African market of over 1.4 billion people and a GDP exceeding $3.5 trillion. With more than 2,000 exhibitors from 140 countries expected to participate, the fair is anticipated to generate trade deals and investment projects worth over $44 billion.

The Algerian Embassy in Islamabad has extended an invitation to Pakistani authorities, businesses, and economic operators to participate in this significant event. Given Pakistan’s “Look Africa” initiative, launched in 2017, and the “Engaging Africa” initiative in 2019, aimed at promoting economic cooperation with Africa, this event presents a valuable opportunity for Pakistan to strengthen its economic and trade relations with the continent.

Algeria, being the third-largest economy in Africa and strategically located in the north, linking Africa with Europe and Asia, serves as a gateway to the continent.

Pakistan’s participation in IATF2025 could potentially enhance bilateral trade, which has already shown growth, reaching $4.6 billion in 2018-2019 and exceeding $5.6 billion in recent years.

This event aligns with Pakistan’s efforts to increase its diplomatic footprint in Africa, with plans to establish resident missions in 15 African nations and cover other countries through simultaneous accreditation. By participating in IATF2025, Pakistani businesses can explore new markets, foster partnerships, and contribute to the country’s economic growth.