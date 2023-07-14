Algeria, Pakistan to continue collaboration in fields benefited to both nations: Envoy

ISLAMABAD, Jul 14 (APP):Ambassador of Algeria to Pakistan Dr. Brahim Romani while speaking about the enduring solidarity and continuous cooperation between Algeria and Pakistan, said that both nations were sharing a long and rich history of collaboration in various fields, particularly in investment, trade and scientific endeavors.

Speaking at the establishment ceremony of the International Association of Friends of the Algerian Revolution here Friday, The Ambassador expressed his anticipation for the upcoming celebration of the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Algeria and Pakistan in October 2023. He regarded this milestone as a significant step towards the further development and enhancement of bilateral relations in multiple areas, benefitting both countries.

He highlighted Pakistan’s early recognition of the interim government of the Algerian Revolution, declared on September 19, 1958. Pakistan took swift action by opening a representative office in Karachi at that time, he said and added, Pakistan played a crucial role by granting diplomatic passports to several leaders of the revolution, including Mr. Ahmed Ben Bella, who later served as the first President of the Algerian Republic from 1962 to 1965, following the regaining of independence.

The Ambassador praised Pakistan’s unwavering support for the Algerian Revolution in international forums such as the United Nations and the Non-Aligned Movement since their establishment in 1955 in Bandung, Indonesia.

Pakistan’s commitment to the cause was evident through its participation in the founding General Assembly of the International Association of Friends of the Algerian Revolution, represented by the esteemed Dr. Eqbal Ahmad. Dr. Ahmad, known for his intellectual contributions as a thinker, researcher, journalist, poet, and advocate of the Algerian Revolution, had close connections with leaders of the Algerian revolution during his stay in Tunisia from 1962 to 1964, he expressed.

“Dr. Eqbal Ahmad, a prominent figure in political, academic, media and literary circles, was known for his principled writings and honorable stances in defense of just causes worldwide. His support extended to issues such as Palestine, the fight against the apartheid regime in South Africa, and opposition to the Vietnam War”.

Though Dr. Eqbal Ahmad passed away in Islamabad in 1999, his family member, Professor Pervez Amirali Hoodbhoy, a distinguished nuclear physicist, represented him at the founding assembly of the International Association of Friends of the Algerian Revolution. Professor Hoodbhoy received an award on behalf of Dr. Ahmad from the Ministry of Mujahideen Affairs of Algeria.

Dr. Romani took the opportunity to acknowledge and honor all those who fought, sacrificed, and provided solidarity and support to the great Algerian Revolution of 1954-1962 in various forms, including political struggle, armed resistance, financial aid, civil service, freedom of speech in media and information, literature, art, associative and party solidarity, as well as diplomatic support in regional and international forums.

In a momentous event held under the high patronage of the President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, Algeria officially established the International Association of Friends of the Algerian Revolution on July 3rd, coinciding with the celebration of the 61st anniversary of the nation’s glorious regaining of national independence.

The ceremony witnessed the participation of numerous friends of the Algerian Revolution and their representatives from 31 countries spanning Africa, Europe, Asia, and Latin America.

During the inaugural ceremony of the founding General Assembly of the International Association of Friends of the Algerian Revolution, a speech was delivered on behalf of the Minister of Foreign Affairs and the National Community Abroad, Ahmed Attaf.

The speech conveyed Algeria’s recognition and appreciation for the friends of the Algerian Revolution, acknowledging their invaluable contributions in supporting Algeria’s liberation.

Attaf emphasized their renowned sacrifices for the triumph of freedom and peace values globally, highlighting the significance of preserving and enhancing the national memory, which holds special importance to President Abdelmadjid Tebboune.

Ahmed Attaf, the Foreign Minister, reaffirmed Algeria’s support for just causes worldwide, particularly expressing solidarity with the Palestinian cause and the issue of Western Sahara, the last colony in Africa.

He concluded his speech by commending the noble objectives of the association and the commitment of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to support and assist in implementing its program of activities.

The International Association of Friends of the Algerian Revolution appointed former President of Mozambique, Joaquim Chissano, as its honorary president, and former Algerian Ambassador, Mr. Nourredine Djoudi, as its president.

The association’s executive office comprises representatives from various regions, including the United States, Italy, Venezuela, Mauritania, Vietnam, Chile, Algeria, and Angola.

The International Association of Friends of the Algerian Revolution welcomes and embraces many other supporters of the Algerian Revolution worldwide, including personalities from Pakistan. While it was not possible to include all of them in the founding meeting due to time constraints, the association’s doors remain open for their participation.

The association aims to serve as an organization that promotes awareness of the historical legacy of friends of the Algerian Revolution across the globe.

It seeks to provide a platform for expressing revolutionary culture, defending freedom and peace values for all peoples and nations, and reflecting the principles of humanity, diversity, multilateralism, understanding, and tolerance, in line with international norms and agreements