LAHORE, Dec 12 (APP): Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has said that second wave of COVID-19 is very lethal so people should follow coronavirus Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) in letter and spirit to stay safe from onslaught of the virus.

In his tweet on Saturday, he appealed the Lahorities not to expose themselves in public places like PDM public meeting in the interest of their own lives.

He said that people should not be trapped in hands of so called PDM leadership which was just making hue and cry for personal motives and playing with the lives of people.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had already made people aware of the severe consequences of the second wave of COVID-19.

Aleem said that incumbent government was taking all possible measures to control the spread of COVID-19 so people should also cooperate with the government in their own interest and act as responsible citizens.