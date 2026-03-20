Aleem Khan greets nation on Eid, pays tribute to armed forces

ISLAMABAD, Mar 20 (APP): Federal Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan on Friday extended heartfelt Eid-ul-Fitr greetings to the nation and the Muslim Ummah, urging unity, compassion, and remembrance of the underprivileged on the festive occasion.

In his message, he said that Eid-ul-Fitr teaches us the values of unity, brotherhood and sacrifice. He prayed that may Allah Almighty accepts the worship and good deeds performed during the holy month of Ramadan and grants the Muslim Ummah progress, prosperity and stability, said a press release.

He emphasized that on this festive occasion, we must include the underprivileged and deserving individuals in our celebrations so that the true spirit of Eid reaches everyone.

Federal Minister and President IPP Abdul Aleem Khan paid tribute to the Armed Forces of Pakistan and stated that we must remember the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the country as well as their families. He added that the brave soldiers safeguarding the borders are a source of pride and honor for the nation.

Abdul Aleem Khan further stated that the success of Operation “Ghazab lil Haq” symbolizes the victory of truth and the efforts of all institutions involved are commendable. He also appreciated the role of the Prime Minister and the Field Marshal at the global level, terming it a positive development for Pakistan. In his message, he added that on this joyous occasion of Eid, we should also remember our Muslim brothers and sisters who are facing hardships and conflict in different parts of the world. Abdul Aleem Khan prayed that may Allah Almighty, by the blessings of this sacred day, showers His special mercy upon the Muslim Ummah and keeps Pakistan on the path of peace, progress, and prosperity.