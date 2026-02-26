Aleem Khan denounces PM Modi’s ‘Double Standards’ on Gaza; Calls for global accountability

ISLAMABAD, Feb 26 (APP): Federal Minister for Communications, Abdul Aleem Khan on Thursday issued a scathing critique of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent address to the Knesset, labeling it a “staggering display of double standards” regarding the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

In a powerful statement on his X Account, the Federal Minister highlighted the contradiction in Prime Minister Modi’s rhetoric, noting that while the Indian leader claimed “no cause can justify the murder of civilians,” he continues to stand firmly with an aggressor. Aleem Khan emphasized that this selective empathy deliberately ignores the harrowing realities on the ground in Gaza, including systematic starvation, the total collapse of the healthcare infrastructure, and persistent ceasefire violations by Israeli forces.

“The sanctity of human life is a universal principle under international norms; it must be applied to all, not selected based on political convenience,” stated Abdul Aleem Khan.

The Minister further described this as a “watershed moment” for the Muslim Ummah. He issued an urgent call to action for nations maintaining robust trade ties with India, urging them to re-evaluate their bilateral partnerships in light of India’s current diplomatic stance.

“We cannot allow economic interests to be bought with the silence of a conscience,” the Minister remarked. “The international community, particularly the Muslim world, must now choose between economic profit and the blood of the innocent people of Gaza.”