Aleem Khan condoles death of Hafiz Fazal ur Rahim Ashrafi

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Jan 12 (APP):Federal Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan on Monday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the demise of

Hafiz Fazal Ur Rahim Ashrafi, Mohtamim of the renowned religious institution.

During his visit to Jamia Ashrafia here, Abdul Aleem Khan offered “Fateha” for the eternal peace of the departed soul and extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and relatives. He said that the religious services of Hafiz Fazal Ur Rahim would always be remembered, said a press release.

Abdul Aleem Khan stated that the late religious scholar rendered valuable services for the promotion of Islam, as well as for fostering unity, harmony and brotherhood which stand as a shining and exemplary model for all of us. The Minister prayed that may Allah Almighty grant the departed soul a high place in His mercy and bestow patience and strength upon his family, followers and loved ones.

On this occasion, IPP Punjab General Secretary and Member of the Provincial Assembly Shoaib Siddiqui, Party leaders Rana Javed Iqbal and Lucky Khan were also present with the Party President and offered “Fateha” for Hafiz Fazal Ur Rahim Ashrafi.