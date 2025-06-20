Aleem Khan called on Deputy Chairman Senate, discussed Balochistan’s infrastructure development

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jun 20 (APP): Federal Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan called on Deputy Chairman Senate, Syedal Khan Nasir at the Parliament House, here on Friday. During the meeting matters of mutual interest and discussions related to the ongoing budget session were held, said a press release.

The two dignitaries also exchanged views on various political issues, the current regional situation, Pakistan’s role and other relevant matters. While discussing various development projects of the National Highway Authority (NHA) in Balochistan, Federal Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan stated that swift progress is being made on the National Highway N-25, which connects Quetta to Karachi. He emphasized that Balochistan’s Communications infrastructure holds significant geographical importance and that NHA is paying special attention to the province’s development.

Deputy Chairman Senate Syedal Khan Nasir extended an invitation to the Federal Minister to visit Quetta and lauded the Minister of Communications for its commendable performance. He expressed hope that the ongoing projects in Balochistan will be completed promptly and with high standards of quality.