Aleem directs NHA to remain vigilant amid new monsoon spell

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jul 27 (APP):The Federal Minister for Communications, Aleem Khan has directed the National Highway Authority (NHA) to remain highly active and alert in view of the expected new monsoon spell and ongoing relief efforts.

Chairman NHA has issued new instructions, directing all officers to leave their offices and remain in the field, maintaining close and constant monitoring of the situation, said a press release.

It added that all leaves for officers and staff have been officially canceled.

The Chairman instructed that all officers must have their emergency response plans ready, and in the event of any unforeseen situation, those plans should be implemented immediately without delay.

Officers have also been directed to remain in continuous coordination with the relevant district administrations and disaster management authorities. The NHA’s response in any emergency must be swift and effective.

The Chairman emphasized that any form of negligence or delay by officers will not be tolerated.

Special instructions have been issued to NHA teams deployed in northern areas to intensify relief efforts and remain active on the ground until all obstructions on the highways are completely cleared.