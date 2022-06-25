Al-Khidmat Foundation sends aid for quake victims in Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD, Jun 25 (APP):Al-Khidmat Foundation hands over five trucks aid for quake struck victims in Afghanistan

Pakistan Afghanistan Cooperation Forum on Saturday handed over five trucks carrying 37.5 tons of food aid, winter bedding, tents, tarpaulins, and clothes to the Afghan authorities at Zeroline Ghulam Khan border crossing on Saturday.



Al-Khidmat Foundation arranged the aid under the aegis of Pakistan Afghanistan Cooperation Forum.

Senior Programme Coordinator of Al Khidmat Foundation Muhammad Waseem and volunteers of his organization handed over the aid to Director Interior for Governor Khost Hafeezullah and Afghan border officials.

The devastating 6.1 magnitude earthquake struck near the city of Khost, with tremors felt as far away as Pakistan and India.

Afghanistan’s Taliban government has appealed for more international help to cope with the devastating earthquake that had killed at least 1,000 people.