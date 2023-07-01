Al-Khidmat Foundation arranges luncheon, distributes sacrificial meat among transgenders, artists

PESHAWAR, Jul 01 (APP): Al-Khidmat Foundation, one of Pakistan’s biggest humanitarian organization, here on Saturday arranged a luncheon and also distributed sacrificial meat among the marginalized transgender community and artists.

The objective of the initiative was to involve these neglected segment of transgender into Eid celebrations by arranging a get together for them, said Noor-ul-Wahid Jadoon, Manager Media Al-Khidmat Foundation Peshawar.

Talking to newsmen, Noor-ul-Wahid said that the ceremony was held at the main office of Al-Khidmat Foundation on G.T road Peshawar.

A large number of trans persons and artists from Peshawar attended the luncheon and enjoyed the symptoms feast.

“This is a very welcoming initiative taken by Al-Khidmat Foundation and has won our hearts,” commented a transgender.

She said the trans persons are living in seclusion due to rejection by society and even by their own families.

Such behavior is badly impacting the psychological health of transgender who are considering themselves as alien in society, she continued, she added.

The transgenders suggested the approach of Al-Khidmat should be adopted and replicated by all other organizations for bringing the trans persons into the mainstream and helping them in coming out of the mental stress and trauma they are facing due to stigma connected with their gender and rejection by society.