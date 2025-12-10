Al Huda int’l organizes social services program

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Dec 10 (APP):Al Huda International School, F-8 Campus, organized a program of social service and da’wah activities with the aim of strengthening social responsibility, compassion, and Islamic values.

Under this program, the students actively participated in the Halal and Tayyab Food Drive, organized near Masjid Rahmat-ul-Alameen outside the F-8 Campus, and distributed food to the needy under the supervision of their teachers.

The students also visited Tarbiya School and ACS School Pind Julian, where they discussed the Sunnah of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him).

They distributed prayer cards among the children and also provided warm clothes and essential items as part of the winter drive.

The administration of Al Huda International School stated that these activities reflect the school’s commitment to promoting compassion, generosity, and social and moral awareness among students through practical training.

Such activities provide children with an excellent opportunity to serve the community, practice Islamic values, and play a positive role in society.