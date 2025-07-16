AJOU Motor College’s delegation visits NUML to explore academic collaboration

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jul 16 (APP):A five-member delegation from AJOU Motor College, Republic of Korea, led by Chairperson Ms. Seo Jung Oak, on Wednesday visited the National University of Modern Languages (NUML) to explore avenues for academic collaboration and mutual cooperation.

The delegation held a meeting with Director General NUML, Brigadier Shahzad Munir, who was accompanied by the Director of NUML International Linkages Office (NILO), Pro-Rector (Research and Strategic Initiatives), Director Academics and Dean Faculty of Computing and Engineering, said a press release.

The visit was facilitated by NILO as part of NUML’s continued efforts to expand international academic linkages.

During the meeting, both institutions presented brief overviews of their respective academic strengths and strategic priorities. Professor Kim Tae Hyoung from AJOU Motor College gave an insightful presentation on the institution’s specialized programs, particularly those relevant to automobile technology and engineering, highlighting potential opportunities for Pakistani students, especially from NUML.

Chairperson Ms. Seo Jung Oak appreciated NUML’s significant role in promoting the Korean language and culture in Pakistan and expressed her interest in building a strong academic partnership aimed at benefiting future generations.

DG NUML warmly welcomed the delegation and shared that NUML hosts the largest Korean language learning program in Pakistan. He expressed NUML’s keen interest in formalizing a partnership with AJOU Motor College, particularly in areas of computing and engineering, and proposed initiating discussions for signing a Letter of Interest (LOI) between the two institutions.

The AJOU delegation acknowledged the potential for collaboration between their automobile industry-focused programs and NUML’s Engineering Department. Both sides underscored the importance of launching student and faculty exchange programs, joint degree programs, internships, externships, and collaborative research initiatives.

It was mutually agreed to nominate focal persons from both institutions to chart a roadmap for future cooperation and finalize areas for joint academic ventures.

The visit marks a promising step toward fostering academic and cultural ties between NUML and AJOU Motor College, and more broadly, between Pakistan and the Republic of Korea.