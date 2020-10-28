AJK President urges world powers, global civil society to help resolve Kashmir issue

MUZAFFARABAD, Oct 28 (APP): AJK President Sardar Masood Khan Wednesday said that the silence of United Nations’ Security Council on the Kashmir conflict raised several questions on the global leadership role of the world body in the field of diplomacy.

He maintained that the UNSC had done nothing except issuing ambiguous statements in spite of the severity of the Kashmir issue and the worst human rights violations in occupied Kashmir.

He made these remarks while addressing different webinars and video conferences organized by Pakistan High Commission London, Tehreek-e-Kashmir UK, Pakistan High Commission Canada, Pakistan Embassy in Washington DC and Kashmir Info Brussels on the occasion of the 73rd anniversary of Indian military occupation of occupied Kashmir.

The Security Council, he said, should break its silence on the ongoing killings, genocide and open crimes against humanity in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and end the impression that it does not stand with the tormenter in the battle between the oppressor and the oppressed.

Khan said influential countries of the world were reluctant to hold India accountable despite war crimes and crimes against humanity being committed by it in Occupied Kashmir due to their strategic and economic interests. It is in fact a failure of the global system exist in the form of United Nations.

Speaking as chief guest at a joint webinar organized by Pakistan High Commission Ottawa and Pakistan Consulate in Toronto, the Azad Kashmir president said that we need to transform the Kashmir freedom struggle into an international civil liberties movement and a BDS (Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions) Movement should be initiated and strengthened to prevent India from trampling human rights of Kashmiri people.

He said that in order to resolve the Kashmir dispute through multilateral diplomacy, it was incumbent upon us to mobilize the world’s parliamentary forces, international civil society and media to earn support for just the struggle of Kashmir.

Talking about the observance of the black day against India, President Sardar Masood Khan said that on October 27, 1947, India had invaded and occupied a large part of the state of Jammu and Kashmir against the will of the Kashmiris on this day.