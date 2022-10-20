AJK President urges Pak-Kashmir expatriates to fully participate in gubernatorial elections in USA

MIRPUR (AJK): Oct 20 (APP):: Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry has urged the Kashmiri and Pakistani Americans to participate fully in the upcoming gubernatorial and mayoral elections in the United States.

He made these remarks during a detailed meeting with Mayor of Hamsters Jennifer Dsena in New York, said a press release received here on Thursday.

The president said, “Kashmiri and Pakistani immigrants living in the US should support and vote for the candidates who support our stand on the Kashmir issue and the stability of Pakistan.”

He also called upon the Kashmiri diaspora in the US to lobby and vote for the candidates who were true friends and well-wishers of Kashmir and Pakistan.

Referring to the Kashmiri expatriate community’s growing influence in the UK’s politics, Barrister Chaudhary said there were 13 members of Kashmiri and Pakistani origin in the British parliament today.”

Similarly, he said a large number of councilors and mayors of Kashmiri and Pakistani descent had been elected.

He said Kashmiris and Pakistani Americans should also play a pro-active role in the country’s electoral politics and choose representatives of their choice who, besides resolving their issues at local level, could raise their voice for the Kashmiris’ right to self-determination in the congress and other relevant fora.