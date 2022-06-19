AJK President thanks British MPs for extending unflinching support to Kashmiris’ struggle

MIRPUR (AJK) Jun 19 (APP): Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry held a series of important meetings with British Parliamentarians Jeremy Corbyn and James Daly and thanked them for their all-out support to Kashmiris’ just struggle for right to self-determination.

On the occasion the AJK President praised the British parliamentarians’ role in raising their voice against Indian barbarism and brutalities in the Indian occupied Kashmir.

“We owe a debt of gratitude to Parliamentarians for their overwhelming support for the Kashmir cause,” the AJK president said during his meeting with Labour Party leader and member British Parliament Jeremy Corbyn in London on Sunday, according to AJK’s President office.

While voicing his concern over the abysmal situation in the Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir the President AJK held, “We are with the people of Kashmir, they have since long been witnessing barbarism and were denied their promised right, the right to self-determination”.

Appreciating the AJK President’s untiring efforts for highlighting the Kashmir cause, Corbyn assured him of his full support and said that he would raise his voice in the British Parliament against the violation of human rights in Indian-occupied Kashmir.

The meeting was also attended by British MP Mirza Khalid Mahmood, British MP Imran Hussain, British MP Naz Shah, Lord Qurban Hussain and others.

Meanwhile, in a separate meeting James Daly, the Chairman Conservatives Friends of Kashmir and member parliament, reiterated his commitment to raise the issue of Kashmir in the British Parliament.

Besides raising the issue of Kashmir in the parliament, Daly said, “We will also raise our voice in the British Parliament on the mistreatment meted out to Muslims, Sikhs and other minorities in India”. he said.

James Daily who is also a member of Defense Committee, formed recently, for the release of Yasin Malik invited the AJK President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry to visit his constituency Lancashire.

Accepting the invitation, the President AJK told Daily that he would visit Lancashire during his next visit to the UK. “I would also like to express my special thanks to you and British MPs for making the trade talk between the UK and India conditional on discussing the Kashmir issue”, the president said.

ahr