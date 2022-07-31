AJK President remembers late Ghazi-e-Millat for his key role in liberation movement

MIRPUR (AJK), Jul 31 (APP) :: Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry has said that Ghazi-e-Millat Sardar Ibrahim was not only the first founding president of Azad Kashmir but also played key role in the liberation struggle that culminated in the shape of Azad Kashmir.

Addressing a function on the 19th anniversary of Ghazi-e-Millat Sardar Ibrahim at Jammu Kashmir House on Sunday, the AJK president said that the deceased leader became the president of the state soon after the establishment of government in the liberated territory on October 24, 1947. Ghazi-e-Millat, he said, has served the people of Azad Kashmir in different capacities.

The president said when he was prime minister from 1996 to 2001, Ghazi-e-Millat was the president of the state. “I completed a five-year term under his presidency and successfully launched several mega projects in Hydel, Education and other sectors and developed road infrastructure all across the state.”

On the occasion, Barrister renewed his pledge to project and promote Kashmir issue at international level and expose Indian brutalities before the world.

Meanwhile, Vice Chancellor Women University Bagh Dr. Abdul Hameed called on the president, and briefed him about the problems being faced by the university.

Barrister Chaudhary assured his all-possible support and cooperation to the VC, who invited the president to participate in the varsity’s convocation to be held in September this year, and to inaugurate the new buildings of the university.