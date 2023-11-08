AJK President, PM pay tributes to Allama Iqbal

MIRPUR ( AJK): November 08 (APP) ::Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry and Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq Wednesday paid tributes to renowned poet and philosopher Allama Muhammad Iqbal on his 146th birth anniversary being celebrated on Thursday with great enthusiasm and devotion.

In their separate message issued on this occasion, they said that Iqbal was a gifted poet, great intellectual, thinker and philosopher par excellence who devoted his life to arousing the Muslim world from deep slumber. “

Allama Iqbal was such a towering personality of the subcontinent that the whole Muslim Ummah feels proud of him”, they said. Iqbal, they said, was the man who conceptualized and presented the idea of Pakistan and awakened the Muslim nationhood amongst the Muslims in the subcontinent.

Referring to Allama Iqbal’s multifaceted personality, they said, Iqbal was a great poet, a jurist and a visionary politician. Iqbal’s message of unity was universal”, they said, adding that he always encouraged Muslims to actively explore and find the ways and means to fulfil the new demands of life.

Referring to Allama Iqbal’s love and sense of belonging to Kashmir and the Kashmiri people, they said that Iqbal had specifically mentioned the suffering and plight of the Kashmiri people in his poetry. They said that it was a matter of great pride for us that Allama Iqbal also belonged to the land of Kashmir.

“Allama Iqbal fully supported the struggle of Kashmiri Muslims against the Dogra dictatorship”, they said. “Kashmir was an integral part of Iqbal’s dream of a separate homeland for the Muslims of the subcontinent”, they said.

They regrettably noted that it was quite painful that Iqbal’s dream hadn’t yet been materialized fully as a major part of the state was still reeling under India’s belligerent occupation.

They, however, maintained that the valiant people of Kashmir would achieve their cherished goal of freedom from Indian occupation. They said that the day wasn’t far when the people of Kashmir would be free and that the dream of the poet of the East would become a reality.