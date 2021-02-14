MIRPUR (AJK0: Feb 14 (APP):Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan has said that the people of Jammu and Kashmir expect the new US President Joe Biden to play the role of a global leader and help resolve the Kashmir conflict.

Addressing the Karachi Press Club’s “Meet the Press” program on Sunday, he said that the people of Jammu and Kashmir were ready to accept any offer of third party mediation for a peaceful and just solution to the Kashmir issue, provided the Kashmiris are included in the mediation process as the major party to the dispute, AJK President office said Sunday night.

“We do hope that the Biden administration will ask India to stop the massacre in occupied Jammu and Kashmir and restore human rights of the Kashmiris including their right to self-determination mandated by the United Nations,” he said,

Answering various questions of journalists, AJK President said that the state of Pakistan would not compromise on the Kashmir issue as the hearts of 22 crore people of Pakistan beat with their Kashmiri sisters and brothers.

“Our real concern is that our efforts are not proving fruitful because the United States is silent, the British Parliament is speaking but its Prime Minister is silent, Russia is not talking about Kashmir. But we also firmly believe that whatever the international situation and whatever India does, the people of Jammu and Kashmir will continue their struggle to get their freedom and liberty,” Khan said.

Sardar Masood Khan recounted that the Kashmiri people had got rid of the slavery of Maharaja’s regime, and now they have been fighting against India and shedding their blood for freedom for the last 73 years. No power on the earth can deter them from seeking freedom and liberty.

Touching upon the situation of occupied Kashmir, the state president said that the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had not only waged a war against the Kashmiri people but is also importing hundreds of thousands of Hindus from all over India to settle them in Kashmir.

He (Modi) has planned to add six to seven million Hindus to the existing Kashmiri population of 14 million in order to turn the Muslim majority into a minority.

Later, the AJK president visited Indus Hospital Karachi, and besides examining modern medical facilities being provided to the poor patients there met the staff and patients of the hospital.

He noted that Indus Hospital had laid a network of its health facilities throughout the country including Azad Kashmir, where besides providing medical facilities to the poor and deserving people, awareness is created across the country about communicable and non-communicable diseases, which is a great national service.