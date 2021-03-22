ISLAMABAD, Mar 22 (APP):Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan Monday called on Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi at Naval Headquarters.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest including latest security situation in Kashmir region and human rights violations in Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) were discussed, said a Pakistan Navy media release.

Showing solidarity, the naval chief reiterated the resolve that entire Pakistani nation and Pakistan Navy would continue to support the struggle of Kashmiri people.

The AJK president praised and acknowledged the resolve, commitment and support of Pakistan armed forces to the cause of Kashmiris.