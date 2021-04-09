MIRPUR (AJK): Apr 09 (APP):Describing Pakistani and Kashmiris living abroad as frontline campaigners for Kashmir cause, AJK President Sardar Masood Khan Friday highly commended the role of the diaspora community in Canada for reaching out to Canadian lawmakers, media and civil society to highlight the plight of the Kashmiris.

He was talking to a delegation led by Zafar Chaudhry, President Canada Pakistan Global Congress (CPGC) who called on him at Jammu Kashmir House in the federal metropolis on Friday. Mr Chaudhry apprised the President about the activities of his organization for highlighting Kashmir and exposing the gross violation of human rights by Indian occupation forces in IIOJK, AJK President office said Friday evening.

“We are beholden to the members of the diaspora community for their close association with the Kashmir cause and playing the role of the country’s ambassadors. They have successfully exposed the repression of the Indian forces against the innocent people of IOJK across the world,” he added.

Touching upon the situation in IOJK, AJK President said over the last one and a half year, since India imposed a siege on the territory of occupied Kashmir people are imprisoned in their homes under a security lockdown and communication blackout.

He said despite the ceasefire between the armies of India and Pakistan at LoC, the 900,000 Indian occupation forces deployed in IOJK continue to kill, maim and arrest the innocent Kashmiris and molesting and harassing their women.

The President further said that despite the fact that major global capitals have remained tight-lipped yet the international media, lawmakers of powerful countries including the US congressmen have spoken out in support of the Kashmiris.

The President’s praised the Canada- Pakistan Global Congress for holding successful rallies, demonstration and Kashmiri conferences in Toronto, Hamilton and other cities of Canada to highlight the worst human rights violation by Indian forces in IOJK.

He urged the diaspora community to continue to take pragmatic steps in raising the plight of Kashmiris by reaching out to their elected representatives. He said that they should actively write to their representatives and create awareness on Kashmir.

Earlier Mr Zafar Chaudhry told that his organization CPGC is working closely with the members of the Canadian Parliament including Mr Scott Duvall, the Members of Parliament for Hamilton, Mr Ken and other notable Toronto-based lawyer and civil rights activist to highlight the situation in Kashmir.

He also thanked President Sardar Masood Khan for undertaking a visit to Canada in 2018 and addressing a Kashmir Conference organized by Pakistani Kashmiri community in Hamilton.