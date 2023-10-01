AJK President leaves on five-day visit to Germany

ISLAMABAD, Oct 1 (APP): President Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Barrister Sultan Mehmood is commencing a five-day visit to Germany on Sunday. Among his significant commitments, he plans to undergo a medical examination while in Germany.

