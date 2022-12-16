AJK PM terms Peshawar APS attack a national tragedy

MIRPUR (AJK): Dec 16 (APP):Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Tanvir Ilyas Khan has said that the sacrifices of the students and teachers of Peshawar Army Public School would always be remembered in the annals of Pakistan’s history.

In a statement issued on Friday, the AJK Prime Minister while referring to the tragic incident that shook the entire country, said that the attack on innocent children was a national tragedy that left everyone shocked. He said that after the APS tragedy, the Pakistani nation united and defeated the terrorism. The Pakistan army, he said scripted a new history of sacrifices during it’s war against terrorism.

He said that the entire nation contributed to the war against terrorism. “The whole nation stands shoulder to shoulder with armed forces against their unwavering struggle to protect the country from the menace of terrorism”, the PM said adding that the APS tragedy made everyone cry.

While paying tributes to the parents of the martyred children, he said, ” The memories of the martyrs of Peshawar can never be erased from our hearts”.

Extending his sympathies with the parents of the martyred children, the PM said “We can never forget the sacrifice of our children”.