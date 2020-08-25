AJK PM seeks report over Rutthwa Haryam bridge construction

ISLAMABAD, Aug 25 (APP): Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan on Tuesday sought a comprehensive report from National Engineering Services Pakistan (NESPAK) and Public Works Department (PWD) over the construction of Rutthwa Haryam bridge.

Presiding over a high level meeting he directed the concerned authorities to finalize the construction work at the Bridge and settle all the issues within one month, said a press release issued here.

Further slackness with regard to the construction of the project will not be tolerated and responsible will be taken to task, the AJK PM added.

He said the present government has completed record developmental projects for the well being of the people of Azad Kashmir within the specified time.

The Prime Minister was informed that according to the initial design of the project the construction of RCC bridge was not possible due to the condition of the land, however new PC1 is being revised and a steel bridge will be installed immediately to mitigate the suffering of the local population. The meeting was attended by the Secretary Kashmir affairs and secretaries to the government.