AJK PM seeks legal fraternity’s support for good governance

MIRPUR (AJK): June 15 (APP): Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq Thursday called upon the legal fraternity to lend its full support to the government for implementation of the measures towards the emergence of good governance in the State in letter and spirit.

“Power is the gift of God”, he said, adding that it was He who gives power and takes it back.

The prime minister was talking to a delegation of lawyers who called on him in the federal metropolis, said a press release.

Besides Member Legislative Assembly Nabila Ayub Advocate, the delegation comprised Vice Chairman Bar Council Muhammad Nadeem Khan Advocate, Members Bar Council Muhammad Tariq Basheer Advocate, Chaudhry Yasir Mahmood Advocate, and Chaudhry Wasim Sabir, Vice Chairman Bar Council Muhammad Nadeem Khan congratulated Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar Haq on assuming the office of Prime Minister.

The PM said, “So long as I am in power, I will remain committed to serving the people.” Stressing the need for introducing proper checks and balances, he said that the government cannot sustain or move forward without a strong system of checks and balances.

He said, “As a responsible citizen of the state, we have to maintain a proper balance between rights and duties.”

He said that significant improvements would be made in the fields of education, health, tourism, livestock and information technology. The production sector was given priority in the budget, he added.

Vice Chairman Bar Council Muhammad Nadeem Khan appreciated the steps taken by the prime minister in relation to good governance and expressed his best wishes for his success.