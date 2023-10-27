AJK PM Prime urges international community to help resolve kashmir issue in line with UN resolutions.

MIRPUR [AJK]: , Oct 27 (APP): Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq on Friday urged the international community to play its due role in helping to resolve the lingering Kashmir issue peacefully in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions.

In a statement issued on the eve of the black day observed on Friday against the Indian invasion of Kashmir on this day 76 years ago in 1947, Haq said that India has turned the held territory into a military cantonment where people have been deprived of their basic rights.

Terming October 27 as one of the darkest chapters of Kashmir history, Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq said that it was on this day in 1947 when India landed its troops at Srinagar Airport and occupied the state forcibly in violation of international law.

He said that the move, which was rightly condemned as an act of aggression, had pushed the entire region into the throes of instability and perpetual violence.

He said that it was quite unfortunate that the United Nations and other international human rights organizations have failed to stop human rights violations and atrocities inflicted upon Kashmiris by the Indian occupation forces.

Referring to the attempted annexation of the state by the Modi government, the PM said that in stark contrast to the UN resolutions on Kashmir, India’s fascist regime led by Modi wrapped up the region’s political system, imposed a crippling siege on the state, detained the political leadership of all hues and shades, dissolved the state and reduced its status to a union territory.

Terming it as a glaring example of high-handedness on the part of the Indian government, he said that the move was an atrocious assault on the Kashmiris’ cultural and political identity.

The Prime Minister said that Kashmiri people would never forget India’s vicious attack to deprive them of their nationhood and identity. The people of Kashmir, he said, have never accepted India’s dominance and its forcible control over the territory.

“They are still fighting for their inalienable right, the right to self determination”, the PM said, adding that Azad Kashmir and Pakistan have always supported their just cause and pleaded their case at international level.

The PM expressed the hope that the supreme sacrifices rendered by the Kashmiri people would never go in vain.