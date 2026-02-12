AJK PM, parliamentary delegation call on President Zardari

ISLAMABAD, Feb 11 (APP): President Asif Ali Zardari on Wednesday met a parliamentary delegation from Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), led by Prime Minister Raja Faisal Mumtaz Rathore, at Aiwan-e-Sadr.

The delegation also included former AJK Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas.

During the meeting, the delegation briefed the president on the overall political and administrative situation in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

According to a statement issued by the Presidency Media Wing, the delegation also sought President Zardari’s guidance on party matters and held consultations regarding future political steps.

Fateha was offered during the meeting for the late Barrister Sultan Mahmood, former President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

President Zardari emphasized national unity and a firm stance for the protection of the Kashmiri people living under Indian illegal occupation and for their right to self-determination.