MIRPUR [AJK]: Mar 07 (APP):Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan on Sunday highly commanded the vibrant role of the overseas Kashmiri for projecting the Indian forces repressions on innocent Kashmiris and presenting the Kashmir issue in its true perspective at international level.

He was talking to a group of overseas Kashmiris who called on him under the leadership of Commissioner Overseas Kashmiris Zubair Kiani at Jammu Kashmir House in the federal capital on Sunday.

Haider said “overseas Kashmiri are the backbone of our economy playing a significant role for the development of the country”.

The Prime Minister said the government has set up a powerful overseas commission to extend every possible assistance to the aspirants.

He said that overseas Kashmiris have exposed the Indian forces atrocities over the globe and remained closely associated with the Kashmir issue and proved a real ambassadors of the Kashmiri people.

The Prime Minister said that the government was fully aware of the problems confronted by overseas Kashmiris due to the corona pandemic during travelling to their ancestral resorts in AJK. He assured that the government would provide every possible assistance to those visiting their ancestral cities in AJK from abroad during the ongoing spell of the pandemic.

Farooq Haider advised the Diaspora community to strictly follow and adopt precautionary measures in order to cooperate with the administration to help control the pandemic.