AJK PM grieves over loss of life & property due to floods in country

MIRPUR (AJK) Aug 26 (APP):Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan on Friday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the loss of life and property due to incessant rain and flash floods in many parts of the country.

Expressing solidarity with the flood victims, the AJK PM, in a statement, said they would not be left alone in the hour of difficulty.

He said the AJK government was also contributing to the relief of victims. “Dozens of non-governmental organizations from Azad Kashmir are currently participating in relief operations in the flood-affected areas.”

Sardar Tanveer appreciated the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) and administration for issuing timely alerts and efforts to minimize losses in Azad Kashmir.

He directed the Highways Department to stay alert to ensure free flow of traffic on all main and link roads in Azad Jammu & Kashmir.

Besides climate change and deforestation, he pointed out that obstructing flow of water through natural channels by erecting irregular and illegal structures near rivers and canals often led to flooding.