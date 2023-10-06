AJK PM, federal P&D minister discuss Dev. Projects, liberal financial assistance to State

MIRPUR (AJK): Oct 06 (APP):: Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq called on the federal minister for Development, Planning and special initiatives Sami Saeed in the federal metropolos and discussed, in length, the issues related to ongoing development projects and release of development funds to the government of Azad Jammu Kashmir.

Secretary Ministry of Planning Owais Manzoor Samra, Principal Secretary Fayaz Ali Abbasi and other officials of the Ministry were present on this occasion.

The participants of the meeting also reviewed the progress of the development projects going on in different areas of the region.

Speaking on the occasion, the AJK premier Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq sought swift action for the timely completion of the much-delayed Rathoa Hariyam Bridge and other development projects.

“Release of development funds be ensured so that the development projects can be completed within the stipulated time frame”, he said.

Highlighting the importance of the CTD project, the PM said that the federal government should provide funds for the establishment of a counter-terrorism department in the region.

Speaking on the occasion, the Caretaker Federal Minister for Planning Sami Saeed assured the PM that the federal government would ensure the provision of required funds for the development projects of Azad Kashmir on a priority basis.