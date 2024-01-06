AJK PM condoles over demise of an Ex AJK Minister

MIRPUR ( AJK): , Jan 06 (APP) ::Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has expressed profound grief and sorrow over the death of former AJK government minister Sardar Asghar Afandi.

In his condolence message issued late Friday, the PM paid rich tributes to the deceased for his services for the nation and the country.

Expressing heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, the PM prayed to Allah the almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant patience to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.