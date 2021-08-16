AJK PM calls upon PM, discussed KPL, administrative reforms

ISLAMABAD, Aug 16 (APP): Prime Minister Azad and Jammu Kashmir (AJK) Abdul Qayyum Niazi Monday called upon Prime Minister Imran Khan to discuss Kashmir Premier League (KPL) and the positive impacts of KPL upon promotion of sports.

During the meeting, they also discussed the steps taken with regard to reforms agenda in the administrative matters and for ensuring transparency in the government system and public welfare.

The prime minister, on the occasion, said that on one hand, in the AJK, attention was being paid on the public welfare and mental and physical training of the youth, and by arranging international level cricket event, but on the other hand, in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), the oppressed Kashmiris were subject to illegal occupation and atrocities.

There was an apparent difference, he added.