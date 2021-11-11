AJK PM calls for early implementation of UN resolutions to resolve Kashmir issue

MIRPUR (AJK): Nov 11 (APP): Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi has stressed the need for the implementation of United Nations Resolutions to grant the Kashmiri people their internationally recognized right to self determination to decide about their destiny.



He said that India was the biggest obstacle in implementing the United Nations resolutions.

The prime minister was talking to a high level delegation of Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) who called on him led by OIC Secretary General’s Special Representative for Jammu and Kashmir and Assistant Secretary General Ambassador Yousuf Muhammad Saleh Al-Dubey in AJK’s metropolis on Thursday.



The delegation comprised OIC Ambassador Targ Ali Bakhit, Ambassador Hassan Ali Hassan, Ambassador Ahmed Sarir, Ambassador Rizwan Saeed Sheikh, Permanent Representative of Pakistan to OIC Habib Borani, Ms Maha Asiri, Muhammad Alkham Lychee, Waqas Latif Mughal, Farrukh Iqbal Khan. Director General, Mohsin Saifullah, Deputy Director OIC, Shehzad Hussain and others were present on the occasion.



Cabinet Minister Abdul Majid Khan Diwan Ali Choughati, Opposition leader Ch Latif Akbar Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Sahibzada Hafiz Hamid Raza, Members of Assembly Mian Abdul Waheed and Syed Baz Ali Naqvi, Nisar Abbasi were also present on the occasion.



Briefing the delegation about the grave situation obtaining in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), the prime minister called upon the Islamic world to play its role at the OIC level to resolve the Kashmir issue and expose human rights violations by the Indian forces in IIOJK.



The prime minister said Indian forces have intensified the reign of terror in IIOJK and as a result of unprovoked Indian forces firing civilians of Azad Kashmir have been martyred and injured and their property have been damaged.

The prime minister said that Kashmiri leadership have been put behind bars and locked up in jails and homes while women and children are being treated inhumanely.



He said India is openly violating UN resolutions regarding IIOJK and has recently revoked the special status of IIOJK and repealed Articles 370 and 35A of the Constitution aimed at changing the demographics of IIOJK and have also intensified its brutalities there.



He said that Kashmiri people had decided to join Pakistan in 1947 on the basis of the two national ideologies of our forefathers. Over 900,000 Indian forces have intensified its repressions in IIOJK and have cordoned off the whole IIOJK to suppress the freedom movement, he added.



Naizi said occupying Indian Army on the one hand was killing the youth while on the other hand raping women and blinding the children with pellet guns. India was bent upon wiping out an entire generation of Kashmiris with the massacre of youth and added that about 40,000 RSS extremists have also been sent to IIOJK.



The prime minister said that no Pakistani citizen can buy land in Azad Kashmir today while on the other hand lands are being forcibly snatched from Kashmiris in IIOJK.



The prime minister thanked the OIC delegation for coming to Azad Kashmir and meeting the refugees settled at the Line of Control (LoC).



The prime minister highly commended the role of the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan for effectively projecting the Kashmir Issue in its true perspective at international level and proved as a real ambassador of the Kashmiri people.



He said it was due to the successful foreign policy of the Pakistan government that a delegation of OIC is visiting Azad Kashmir to review the situation of IIOJK.



AJK PM called for projecting the Kashmir issue effectively in the forthcoming OIC Foreign Ministers conference and to raise its voice against the atrocities taking place in IIOJK.



He thanked the OIC delegation on behalf of the government and the opposition for visiting Azad Kashmir to review the situation of the LoC.



Speaking on the occasion, Leader of the Opposition Chaudhry Latif Akbar appreciated the role of OIC for supporting the Kashmir cause and urged for extending further support by the OIC members states on Kashmir issue.



He underlined the need for the settlement of the lingering Kashmir dispute in accordance with UN Security Council resolutions and called on the OIC to send a Human Rights Commission to IIOJK to look into human rights violations and the economic situation there.



Head of the delegation, Ambassador Yousuf Muhammad Saleh Al-Dubey assured the OIC full support to the Kashmiri people struggle for attaining their right to self determination.



He said that the purpose of our visit was to review the situation with reference to the resolution presented at the OIC Foreign Ministers’ Meeting.



He said that the position of OIC on the Kashmir issue is very clear and we support the resolution of the Kashmir issue in accordance with UN resolutions and no member country has any objection in this regard.



He said we visited the Line of Control in Azad Kashmir and met the victims and the refugees residing in the camps.

He said we held meetings with the parliamentarians, people from all schools of thought, including civil society, to find out the real situation.



He said the delegation will now present its report at the OIC Summit in March next year.