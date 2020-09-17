AJK PM assures free and fair elections in the region.

MUZAFFARABAD, Sep 17 (APP):Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan has reaffirmed his government’s resolve to hold free, fair and transparent election in free and peaceful atmosphere to the people to elect their true representatives.

Addressing a public meeting at the residence of Minister for Power Development Choudhary Rukhsar Ahmed in Mirpur on Thursday, he asked the political parties to fully participate in the electoral process and present their manifesto before the people and advised them not to divide the people on the name of elections.

He said the present government had maintained the rule of law and merit was established to give jobs to the educated youths and added that people will decide his performance in the next general election.

He said being an earthquake affected person, he fully understand the problems and difficulties being faced by the quake affected people of Mirpur and in this context all possible resources were being channelized to mitigate their grievances and assured that government will not take rest till the rehabilitation of the last affected person.

He said the work for the rehabilitation of roads and bridges have been started and assured that compensation will also be extended.

He said his party will participate in the next general election on the bases of performance and expressed the hope that the people of Azad Kashmir will reelect his party in power.

The Prime Minister pointed out that no other person had a legal authority to form a force and made it clear that only the state government is empowered to set up such kind of force and will not allow any person to sabotage the election process in Azad Kashmir.

He urged all the political parties of Azad to demonstrate sagacity and create an atmosphere of peace during the election.

He said the government has channelized all its resources for resolving the problems of the people and funds were also allocated to opposition members for the completion of developmental projects.

The Prime Minister said government has increased the package for the affected people of Line of control and taking all possible measures to redress their problems